Why is it Important to Talk about Diversity and Inclusion in Science and Research?

We asked Dr. Alfredo Carpineti, chair and founder of the organization “Pride in STEM”, a UK-based charity organization run by an independent group of LGBTQIA+ scientists & engineers from around the world, to share his insight on the matter. The language we use when we talk about research and the work done in science is often impersonal. As if science is something that naturally happens, independently of the choices of humans. In reality, it is our choices that guide research efforts, and I think it’s important not to shy away from them. When we recognize science as a matter of choices, we bring to light what science really is: a tool for humanity. Maybe one of its greatest tools, but a tool, nevertheless. Another consequence of understanding science for what it is, it’s the realization that the choices that guide scientific investigation are influenced by people’s own ideas and biases. And so, it is important to understand and challenge the biases we possess. Understanding how we think is as equally important as understanding how the cosmos works. With that in mind, Pride in STEM, the charity I have founded and run, challenges some of those biases – in particular, those that […]