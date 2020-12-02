Young Minds
02 Dec 2020
Anita Conti – The Lady of the Sea
We invite you to read the compelling (forgotten) story of the first female oceanographer: Anita Conti.
Young Minds
02 Dec 2020
We invite you to read the compelling (forgotten) story of the first female oceanographer: Anita Conti.
Featured news
22 Nov 2019
Large areas of the ocean may have insufficient iron for most fish: Frontiers in Marine Science
Featured news
21 May 2019
The respiratory systems of Atlantic salmon function normally despite them carrying a virus that infects red blood cells; Frontiers in Physiology
Environment
08 Aug 2018
Exchanging catches at sea, in unregulated waters, enables illegal activities like drug smuggling and human trafficking: Frontiers in Marine Science
Featured news
08 Jun 2018
Hormone analysis provides a new way to understand the effects of fishing gear entanglement on endangered whale species: Frontiers in Marine Science
Featured news
07 Jun 2018
New research exposes deliberate and widespread killing of marine animals, including dolphins, for use as bait in global fisheries – an issue which has received little attention so far: Frontiers in Marine Science
Environment
30 Oct 2017
Spillover of oyster larvae from marine protected areas is only beneficial if harvested areas contain suitable oyster habitat, finds research in Frontiers in Marine Science.
Environment
09 Oct 2017
A new, non-intrusive way to assess seabird diet could help improve fisheries management and monitor marine biodiversity.
Environment
05 Aug 2016
by Brittany Alexander, Frontiersin.org Marine fisheries catches have been drastically under-reported in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean, threatening the marine environment and livelihoods of the local community, reveals a recent study published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Marine Science. Actual catches on the islands were an alarming 2.8 times, or 86% higher than that reported to the FAO, and this has very troubling implications. Lead researcher Aylin Ulman, recently based at the Sea Around Us, and her team call for urgent action from policy-makers to ensure the future sustainability of the fishing industry in this archipelago nation. Fishing has historically been the main industry in the Turks and Caicos Islands and in some areas up to 75% of locals are involved in the fishing industry. The rise in tourism is creating more demand for locally caught seafood and is placing increasing pressure on local marine life. The islands operate small-scale fisheries for queen conch, Caribbean spiny lobster, and finfish as the three main targets. The local government is required to report all catches to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) to be able to trade with signatory nations of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered […]
Get the latest research updates, subscribe to our newsletter