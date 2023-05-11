Featured news

Leading Sino-Swiss experts gather to discuss research integrity

The National Science Library of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NSLCAS), the Swiss Embassy in China, SwissNex and the leading science publisher Frontiers, held a joint workshop on Research Integrity to discuss safeguarding the quality of scientific research in May in Beijing. Stephan Kuster, head of public affairs at Frontiers Photo credit: Swiss Embassy in China With Switzerland and China actively participating in international research collaborations, it is essential that both countries address the topic of research integrity together. The discussion around research integrity is also underpinned by the backdrop of China’s fast growth in the quantity and quality of scientific research papers. According to a report published in 2022 by Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTEP), China contributed 27.2% of the world’s most-cited papers between 2018 and 2020, surpassing the US for the first time. Moreover, the recent development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and their roles in supporting scientific research and its output present both opportunities and challenges for safeguarding research integrity. The workshop brought together research institutions, universities, foundations, and academic publishers, including representatives from the National Science Foundation of China, NSLCAS Center of Research Integrity (CORI), the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), […]