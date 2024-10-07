Frontiers news

How do we feed future generations?

— by Daniel Sidoli The world’s population is expected to increase to 9.7 billion people by 2050 according to a United Nations report published in 2019. Frontiers in Agronomy will complement our sister journal Frontiers in Plant Science (IF 4.106, CiteScore 4.47), by providing an open platform dedicated to the applications of fundamental plant sciences to find solutions for feeding our planet’s growing population. The new journal brings together experts from academic, industry and policy spheres. Discover Frontiers in Agronomy “Maintaining and restoring soil health will ensure that we can produce food, fibre and fuel for future generations. We need to achieve this in the face of threats such as global climate change and an increased demand for food from a growing population,” says Professor David Jones of the University of Bangor, Specialty Chief Editor of Plant-Soil Interactions, one of six specialties within the new journal. Pests, disease and weeds Dr Murray Isman, Dean Emeritus of the University of British Columbia, believes we cannot feed a growing global human population “by expanding arable land that is already in limited supply. We must therefore be more efficient in producing food on the current land base. Globally, an average of 30% of our crops are lost to […]