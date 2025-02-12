Frontiers | Science News

Climate action

28 Jul 2022

Carbon removal using ‘blue carbon’ habitats ‘uncertain and unreliable’

By Cat Bartman / Media Centre, University of East Anglia Eelgrass beds are a form of Blue Carbon Restoring coastal vegetation – so called ‘blue carbon’ habitats – may not be the nature-based climate solution it is claimed to be, according to a new study. In their analysis researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA), the French Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and the OACIS initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, challenge the widely held view that restoring areas such as mangroves, saltmarsh, and seagrass can remove large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.  The findings of their review, published today in the journal Frontiers in Climate, identify seven reasons why carbon accounting for coastal ecosystems is not only extremely challenging but risky. These include the high variability in carbon burial rates, vulnerability to future climate change, and fluxes of methane and nitrous oxide. The authors, who also looked at information on restoration costs, warn that extra measurements can reduce these risks, but would mean much higher costs. However, they stress that blue carbon habitats should still be protected and, where possible, restored, as they have benefits for climate adaptation, coastal protection, […]

Climate action

15 Jul 2022

Is declaring a climate emergency enough to stop the climate crisis? What we can learn from the Covid-19 pandemic

By Jordi Mazon, David Pino, and Mireia Vinyoles Image: Piyaset/Shutterstock.com Dr. Jordi Mazon is professor of meteorology at the Department of physics in the Technical University of Catalonia (BarcelonaTech) and teaches higher-level physics in the international baccalaureate in Aula higher school in Barcelona. In addition, he is currently Deputy Mayor of energy transition, mobility, and city cleaning management in Viladecans, a municipality of the metropolitan area of Barcelona. His research is focused on several topics of the atmospheric physics, the numerical simulation of coastal fronts, and severe meteorological events. Now, he explains what lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic we can apply to our fight against the climate crisis. If someone looks up the definition of emergency in any dictionary (for example in the Cambridge Dictionary), the following description can be read: “something dangerous or serious, that happens suddenly or unexpectedly and needs fast action in order to avoid harmful results for people or properties”. Keeping in mind the recent declaration of the state of emergency due to the climate crisis  by many scientists, administrations, and institutions worldwide, it is clear that fast actions must be taken to avoid harmful results for human societies and the Earth’s ecosystems. Accepting the declaration […]

Sustainability

15 Dec 2020

Prof Mat Collins is inaugural Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Climate

Frontiers in Climate will assess solutions to help humanity mitigate and adapt to climate change. Prof Collins, will be providing strategic insights into developments in the field of climate research.   Mat Collins is Professor of Climate Change at the University of Exeter and Joint Met Office Chair in Climate Change. He recently led the launch of the Predictions and Projections section in Frontiers In Climate. He will continue to hold the post of Section Chief Editor.  Prof Mat Collins will now lead Frontiers in Climate How did you get interested in climate change?   My first degree was in Mathematics and when I finished I had no idea what I wanted to do next. My PhD at the University of Reading on modelling the atmosphere of Mars was almost chosen at random as it sounded exciting. After my PhD and a post-doc in Oxford, I joined the Met Office Hadley Centre which was where my research on climate change really started.   What does your current work involve?   I currently split my time between running my research group and a leadership role as Associate Dean for Research in my college. Our current research projects are on the impact of climate change on the hydrological cycle in the tropics, remote impacts of El Niño, decadal variability of sea surface temperature and […]