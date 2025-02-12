Sustainability

Prof Mat Collins is inaugural Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Climate

Frontiers in Climate will assess solutions to help humanity mitigate and adapt to climate change. Prof Collins, will be providing strategic insights into developments in the field of climate research. Mat Collins is Professor of Climate Change at the University of Exeter and Joint Met Office Chair in Climate Change. He recently led the launch of the Predictions and Projections section in Frontiers In Climate. He will continue to hold the post of Section Chief Editor. Prof Mat Collins will now lead Frontiers in Climate How did you get interested in climate change? My first degree was in Mathematics and when I finished I had no idea what I wanted to do next. My PhD at the University of Reading on modelling the atmosphere of Mars was almost chosen at random as it sounded exciting. After my PhD and a post-doc in Oxford, I joined the Met Office Hadley Centre which was where my research on climate change really started. What does your current work involve? I currently split my time between running my research group and a leadership role as Associate Dean for Research in my college. Our current research projects are on the impact of climate change on the hydrological cycle in the tropics, remote impacts of El Niño, decadal variability of sea surface temperature and […]