Scope

The Biogeoscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between biological activity and the chemical and physical environment of the Earth's surface and in the extraterrestrial realm.

Led by Professor Alexandra Turchyn from University of Cambridge and Professor Timothy Eglinton from ETH Zürich, the Biogeoscience section welcomes submissions in various domains of biogeoscience research, which explore phenomena linking biological activity to environmental processes, across various spatial and temporal scales.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

defining and quantifying ecosystem-level functioning and response to environmental variables

examining analogues of primordial environments on Earth and extraterrestrial bodies, as well as detecting and deciphering signatures of past life

identifying and quantifying processes orchestrated by biological systems that exert control on elemental cycling from the atomic to the global scale

investigating the diversity of environments and interfaces that sustain life and the range of lifestyles organisms have developed to exploit these systems

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and align with SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Biogeoscience section does not consider submissions focused on efficiency improvement in unrelated fields. However, studies that are related to space exploration or metal exposure may be considered if they have a clear relevance to biogeoscience, such as examining analogues of primordial environments on Earth and extraterrestrial bodies, or investigating the impact of metal exposure on biological systems and elemental cycling. In general, studies that do not directly address the interactions between biological, geological, and chemical processes in Earth's systems are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biogeoscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.