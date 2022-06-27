Main content

Scope Biogeoscience is an inherently interdisciplinary, rapidly expanding, and increasingly diverse branch of Earth Science. It encourages contributions that focus on the interplay between biological activity and the chemical and physical environment of the Earth surface (atmosphere, hydrosphere, lithosphere), or potentially in the extraterrestrial realm. Organisms play a crucial role in processes that shape, or have shaped, the Earth environment, and biogeoscience research encompasses the full range of phenomena linking biological activity to environmental processes. This includes, but is not limited to:



(1) exploring the diversity of environments and interfaces that are able to sustain life, and the range of lifestyles that organisms have developed to exploit these systems;

(2) seeking analogues of primordial environments on Earth and on extraterrestrial bodies, as well as detecting and deciphering signatures of past life;

(3) identifying and quantifying processes orchestrated by biological systems which exert control on elemental cycling from the atomic to the global scale;

(4) defining and quantifying ecosystem-level functioning and response to environmental variables.



Contributions separately applying or integrating observational, experimental or theoretical lines of inquiry are relevant. Process-oriented studies examining organism-environment interactions and exploring ecosystem functions over all spatial and temporal scales are also integral to this specialty section. Investigations describing novel analytical or molecular biological approaches for examining biological activity, identifying and quantifying processes, and exploring the interface between life and the environment are also germane to the goals of this journal. Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Earth Sci.

Abbreviation feart

Electronic ISSN 2296-6463

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 3.661 Impact Factor 3.2 CiteScore

Submission Biogeoscience welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Biogeoscience, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.