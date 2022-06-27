michael lehning
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
b.geos GmbH
Korneuburg, Austria
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF
Davos, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
British Antarctic Survey (BAS)
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
Australian Antarctic Division
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
University of Oulu
Oulu, Finland
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
Northeast Forestry University
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
University of Alaska Fairbanks
Fairbanks, United States
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Lanzhou, China
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
British Antarctic Survey (BAS)
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF
Davos, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cryospheric Sciences