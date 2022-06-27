Main content

carmen sanchez-valle University of Münster

Scope The materials that make planets show diverse physical and chemical properties: they control processes that have shaped Earth's history and will continue to define its future. Understanding links between the atomic-scale properties of minerals, melts and fluids and the planetary-wide phenomena that have moulded (and continue to define) ours and other worlds is a key goal of mineral sciences.



Historically, advances in understanding of Earth and planetary materials have often been catalysed by the application of new methods and ideas from related areas of science. The development of an atomistic appreciation of mineral structure sprung from the discoveries of X-ray crystallography a century or more ago. The application of quantum mechanical calculations of electrons in solids has revolutionised our abilities to predict mineral behaviour at extreme conditions. But minerals and planetary materials themselves have been a working ground for the testing and development of ideas that have subsequently fed into allied branches of physics, chemistry and biological sciences. Today, exploration and understanding of data from Earth, from distant planets and moons relies on interpretations of mineral behaviour understood from experimentation and simulation in the laboratory, computer, and in the field. We welcome contributions covering all such advances in understanding. Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

