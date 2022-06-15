Scope

The Earth and Planetary Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the diverse physical and chemical properties of materials that form planets and their impact on the Earth’s history and future.

Led by Professor Carmen Sanchez-Valle from the University of Munster, the Earth and Planetary Materials section welcomes submissions in various domains of mineral sciences, understanding the connection between the atomic-scale properties of minerals, melts, and fluids to the planetary-wide phenomena shaping our planet and other celestial bodies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atomic-scale properties of minerals, melts, and fluids

experimental and simulation-based research on mineral behaviour

interdisciplinary approaches to understanding Earth and planetary materials

planetary-wide phenomena and processes

prediction of mineral behaviours in extreme conditions

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Earth and Planetary Materials section does not consider submissions focused on topics that lack relevance to the study of materials and processes within the Earth and planetary bodies. Research that does not contribute to the understanding of the composition, structure, and properties of these materials is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mineral sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.