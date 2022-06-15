Main content

Specialty chief editor kaiguang zhao The Ohio State University Columbus, United States Specialty Chief Editor Geoinformatics

Scope The Geoinformatics section seeks original research or review articles on the use or development of geoinformatics to tackle theoretical or applied problems in all fields of Earth Science. We welcome contributions that address any phenomena or processes of the Earth system—be it physical, chemical, biological, ecological, socioeconomic, or anthropogenic—at any spatial or temporal scale. We equally welcome research on issues concerning how humans affect Earth (e.g., climate change, carbon, energy, economy, land management, biodiversity, public health, soil health, agriculture and foods, water quality, cities, sustainability, ecosystem services, and environmental justice). Topics solicited include, but are not limited to:

• GIScience, GIS theory, GIS algorithms, and GIS applications.

• Geostatistics, Spatial statistics, Mathematical geosciences, and Geomathematics.

• Remote sensing of Earth’s resources and environments: Plants, Lands, Air, and Water.

• GPS, GNSS, Geodesy, Geomatics, LIDAR, Satellites, and their applications.

• Machine learning, Artificial intelligence, Data mining, and Statistical learning.

• Geoanalytics, Geocomputation, Geovisualization, Cartography, and Digital Earth.

• Big Data, Earth Science data, Earth Observations, VGI/Crowdsourced data, and Geoinformation.

• Quantitative remote sensing, Image classification and analysis, and Thematic mapping.

• Terrain and landform analysis, Geomorphology, Hydrology, Volcanology, and Glaciology.

• Spatial model, Agent-based model, Niche model, Biogeographic model, and Watershed model.

• Urban Science, Cities, Built environments, Infrastructure, and Geoengineering.

• Climate change, Biodiversity, Environmental change, Human activities, and Land degradation.

• Natural Hazards, Disasters, Extreme Weather, Ecological Disturbances, and Regime shift.

• Drones, UAV, Internet-of-things, Instrumentation, Sensor network, and Software. The intended scope is large. There are no constraints on themes, provided that the research involves geoinformatics as an important component of the contributions to the general fields of Earth Sciences.

Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Earth Sci.

Abbreviation feart

Electronic ISSN 2296-6463

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophysics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 3.661 Impact Factor 3.2 CiteScore

Submission Geoinformatics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Geoinformatics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.