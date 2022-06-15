Scope

The Geoinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application and development of geoinformatics in addressing various theoretical or applied problems in all fields of Earth science.

The Geoinformatics section encourages submissions addressing any phenomena or processes of the Earth system—including the solid Earth, atmosphere, cryosphere, and hydrosphere—at any spatial or temporal scale.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data, Earth science data, Earth observations, VGI/crowdsourced data, and geoinformation

climate change

drones, UAV, internet-of-things, instrumentation, sensor network, and software

geoanalytics, geocomputation, geovisualization, cartography, and digital Earth

GIScience, GIS theory, GIS algorithms, and GIS applications

geostatistics, spatial statistics, mathematical geosciences, and geomathematics

GPS, GNSS, geodesy, geomatics, LIDAR, satellites, and their applications

machine learning, artificial intelligence, data mining, and statistical learning

natural hazards, disasters, extreme weather, and regime shift

quantitative remote sensing, image classification and analysis, and thematic mapping

remote sensing of Earth's resources and environments, including land, air, and water

spatial model, agent-based model, niche model, and watershed model

terrain and landform analysis, geomorphology, hydrology, volcanology, and glaciology

urban geology

In particular, the section welcomes research contributing to the progress of SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Research that does not consider geoinformatics as a key component of its contribution to the general field of Earth sciences, as well as contributions exploring topics, such as agriculture, built environments, infrastructure, and geoengineering, fall outside the scope of the Geoinformatics section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Geoinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.