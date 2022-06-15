Scope

The Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding Earth's magnetic field and its historical changes.

Led by Dr. Kenneth Kodama from Lehigh University, the Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism section welcomes submissions in various domains of geomagnetism and paleomagnetism, providing an in-depth knowledge and understanding of global and regional tectonics, crustal and deep Earth processes, and the timing of events in Earth’s history.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

electromagnetic induction and aeromagnetic measurements for crustal structure

environmental magnetism - use of rock and mineral magnetic techniques to investigate the magnetic mineral cycles under the influences of a wide range of environmental processes, including climate, sediment transport, and pollution

geomagnetic field generation models

magnetic fields of other planets

magnetospheric processes and properties through geomagnetic field characteristics

magnetostratigraphy and rock magnetic cyclostratigraphy studies for sedimentary rock sequences and the timing and correlation of Earth’s history events

new findings in paleomagnetism

paleomagnetic and paleointensity measurements of geomagnetic field behaviour

paleomagnetic measurements for the study of global and regional tectonics, and geological processes

paleomagnetism and its applications in global and regional tectonics

paleosecular variation studies for geologic and environmental events

recent geomagnetic field observations for model constraints

rock magnetic studies for understanding paleomagnetism genesis and accuracy

rock magnetism for the study of environmental and paleoclimate processes

satellite measurements of magnetic anomalies for deep Earth exploration

The section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geomagnetism and paleomagnetism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.