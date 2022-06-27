Main content

Specialty chief editor kenneth philip kodama Lehigh University Bethlehem , United States Specialty Chief Editor Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism

Scope This specialty section of Frontiers in Earth Science aims to rapidly publish new research findings, methods, review, and opinion articles on all aspects of Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism. This important and diverse field in the Earth sciences provides a unique perspective of global and regional tectonics, crustal and deep Earth processes, and the timing of events in Earth history. Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism welcomes new findings in paleomagnetism; paleomagnetic measurements used to study global tectonics, regional tectonics, and geological processes; as well as paleomagnetic and paleointensity measurements of geomagnetic field behavior in the distant past. Also welcome are new magnetostratigraphy and rock magnetic cyclostratigraphy studies that are used to assign time to sedimentary rock sequences and allow more precise timing and correlation of events in Earth history. Paleosecular variation studies that provide timing and correlation of geologic and environmental events, ancient geomagnetic field behavior, and rock magnetic studies are also included in this specialty. We are interested in the use of rock magnetism to understand the genesis of the paleomagnetism of rocks and to evaluate its accuracy, as well as to understand recent and ancient environmental and paleoclimate processes.



This specialty section also welcomes manuscripts in Geomagnetism, including new models of geomagnetic field generation, observations of the recent geomagnetic field to constrain models of its generation, findings about the characteristics of the geomagnetic field in space that can be used to understand processes and properties of the magnetosphere, as well as electromagnetic induction and aeromagnetic and satellite measurement of magnetic anomalies to understand crustal structure and to probe deep into the solid Earth. Manuscripts about the magnetic fields of other planets are also welcome. Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

