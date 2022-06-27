Main content

Specialty chief editor ben van der pluijm University of Michigan Ann Arbor , United States Specialty Chief Editor Geoscience and Society

Scope Publications in Geoscience and Society lie at the intersection of geosciences research and the needs, challenges and goals of modern society. They present relevant geosciences research for a changing world, to inform the research community on new advances, and policy- and decision-makers on the key science. Areas covered include, but are not limited to: Natural Resources and Sustainable Extraction

Energy to Power the World

Access to Clean Water

Healthy and Productive Soils

Ensuring Clean air

Land, Coast and Ocean management

Global Health

Resiliency to Natural Hazards, incl floods, earthquakes and weather

Mitigating Climate Change

Geoethics Contributions examine the interplay between the physical, chemical, biological and/or socio-economic processes of our planet, and they range from topical case studies to science-based opinions to interdisciplinary studies, on regional to global scales. Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Earth Sci.

Abbreviation feart

Electronic ISSN 2296-6463

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 3.661 Impact Factor 3.2 CiteScore

Submission Geoscience and Society welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Geoscience and Society, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.