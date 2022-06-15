Scope

The Geoscience and Society section is dedicated to publishing research exploring the connection between geosciences and the demands, challenges, and objectives of contemporary society.

Led by Professor Ben van der Pluijm from the University of Michigan, the Geoscience and Society section encourages submissions in various domains of geoscience, which examine the interplay between the physical, chemical, biological and/or socio-economic processes of our planet, while serving to unite the scientific community and inform policy- and decision-makers on crucial scientific findings.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

access to clean water

ensuring clean air

energy to power the world

geoethics

global health

healthy and productive soils

land, coast, and ocean management

mitigating climate change

natural resources and sustainable extraction

resiliency to natural hazards, including floods, earthquakes, and weather

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Geoscience and Society section does not consider submissions focused solely on industrial management or ecological protection without a clear relevance to geoscience. Studies that do not address the societal implications or interdisciplinary aspects of geoscience, such as the connection to natural resources, sustainable energy, clean water, healthy soils, clean air, land and ocean management, global health, resiliency to natural hazards, climate change mitigation, and geoethics, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Geoscience and Society to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.