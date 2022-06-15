Scope

The Volcanology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding all aspects of the volcano factory, including processes directly or indirectly related to the rise, emplacement, and emission of magma.

Led by Professor Valerio Acocella from Roma Tre University, the Volcanology section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of volcanology, which aim to provide comprehensive insights into the complex processes associated with volcanic activity and its environmental impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development and dynamics of magma chambers

dynamics of eruptive processes

environmental impact of eruptions

eruption triggering processes

modalities of shallow rise and emplacement of magma

volcano unrest and eruption forecast

In particular, the section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Volcanology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.