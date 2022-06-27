Main content

Scope The Advanced Clean Fuel Technologies section aims to assist the reorientation of fossil fuel utilization in socioeconomic systems nowadays, that emphasizes the control of pollution and CO2 emission. Chemical and thermochemical conversion processes of fossil fuels for clean and high efficient purpose are the primary focus of the section. We welcome contributions on clean and advanced power technologies/systems, pollutant emission control, fundamental and applied solutions for higher efficiency, and incorporation of renewable energy into fossil fuel utilization. Themes that fit within the scope of the section include studies involving: · Co-utilization of coal and biomass with low or negative CO2 emission · Clean coal technologies · Low -carbon fuels · Polygeneration methods that rely on coal pyrolysis/gasification leading to high value chemicals and carbon-based materials · Clean and high-efficient utilization of natural gas and natural gas hydrate · Clean and high-efficient utilization of petroleum and its mixture with bio-oil · Co-refining of petroleum and coal, as well petroleum and bio-oil · Pollutant emission control before, during and after fuel conversion · Novel/advanced approaches in fuel and gas clean-up and upgrading · Optimization of system design and operation including solutions to corrosion, slagging, and deposition · System integration and optimization that incorporate renewable energy into fossil fuels · Data science in advanced clean fuel technologies Contributions made to this section must have a clear focus on clean technologies and display reproducible data sets. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Energy Res.

Abbreviation fenrg

Electronic ISSN 2296-598X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex

Impact 3.858 Impact Factor 2.8 CiteScore

Submission Advanced Clean Fuel Technologies welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Advanced Clean Fuel Technologies, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.