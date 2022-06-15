Scope

The Advanced Clean Fuel Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting cleaner and more efficient fossil fuel utilization in modern socioeconomic systems.

Led by Dr. Covadonga Pevida from Institute of Carbon Science and Technology (INCAR), Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), and Dr. Zhongyang Luo from Zhejiang University, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of clean fuel technologies, which aim to address the challenges of pollution control and CO2 emission reduction.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clean and high-efficient utilization of natural gas and natural gas hydrate

clean and high-efficient utilization of petroleum and its mixture with bio-oil

clean coal technologies

co-refining of petroleum and coal, as well as petroleum and bio-oil

co-utilization of coal and biomass with low or negative CO2 emission

data science in advanced clean fuel technologies

low-carbon fuels

novel/advanced approaches in fuel and gas clean-up and upgrading

optimization of system design and operation, including solutions to corrosion, slagging, and deposition

pollutant emission control before, during, and after fuel conversion

polygeneration methods based on coal pyrolysis/gasification for high-value chemicals and carbon-based materials

system integration and optimization incorporating renewable energy into fossil fuels

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about cleaner and more efficient fossil fuel utilization and related technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of cleaner and more efficient fossil fuel utilization, pollution control, CO2 emission reduction, and system integration with renewable energy, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Advanced Clean Fuel Technologies section does not consider research focused on material science without a fundamental basis in clean fuel technologies or structural engineering that lacks relevance to the advancement of clean energy solutions. However, research on fossil energy and greenhouse gas emissions will be considered if they are directly related to clean fuel development and contribute to the goals of cleaner and more efficient fossil fuel utilization, pollution control, CO2 emission reduction, and system integration with renewable energy.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clean fuel technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.