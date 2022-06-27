Main content

Specialty chief editor hong liao Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology Nanjing , China Specialty Chief Editor Atmosphere and Climate

Scope The Atmosphere and Climate section publishes high-quality research that improves the basic understanding of atmospheric and climatic properties and processes, including the influences of natural and anthropogenic factors on climate, impacts of climate change on Earth’s natural systems and the related effect on carbon drawdown. This section welcomes research focusing specifically on the Atmosphere and Climate and their impact on our environment. Subjects covered include: • Dynamics and physics of the climate system • Synoptic-scale processes and atmospheric circulation • Variability and interactions between the atmosphere-biosphere-hydrosphere-cryosphere • Climate simulation and prediction • Interactions between air pollution and weather/climate • Extreme weather events and climate change • Natural effects on climate i.e. Oscillations like ENSO, solar activity, volcanoes, etc. • Anthropogenic effects on climate i.e. greenhouse gases, air pollutants, deforestation • Data and modelling for the collection, collation and analysis of climate data sets Authors submitting work on applied research related to various forms of meteorology such as satellite or radar meteorology or studying the physical aspects of the Earth’s atmosphere should consider the Atmospheric Science section in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science. Frontiers in Environmental Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Sci.

Abbreviation fenvs

Electronic ISSN 2296-665X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), AGRICOLA, ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.411 Impact Factor 4.7 CiteScore

