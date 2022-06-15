Scope

The Atmosphere and Climate section is committed to publishing research that enhances the understanding of atmospheric and climatic properties and processes, and their change in space and time forced by anthropogenic activity.

Led by Dr. Hong Liao from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, the Atmosphere and Climate section encourages submissions in various domains of atmospheric and climate studies, which address the connections between natural and anthropogenic factors on climate, impacts of climate change on Earth's natural systems, and the related effect on carbon drawdown.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

anthropogenic effects on climate, such as greenhouse gases, air pollutants, and deforestation

climate simulation and prediction

data and modeling for the collection, collation, and analysis of climate data sets

dynamics and physics of the climate system

extreme weather events and climate change

interactions between air pollution and weather/climate

interactions between the atmosphere, biosphere, hydrosphere, and cryosphere

natural effects on climate, such as oscillations like ENSO, solar activity, and volcanoes

synoptic-scale processes and atmospheric circulation

variability and interactions between the atmosphere, biosphere, hydrosphere, and cryosphere

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the atmosphere and climate and their impact on the environment.

Authors considering work on applied research related to various forms of meteorology, such as satellite or radar meteorology, or studying the physical aspects of Earth's atmosphere, should consider the Atmospheric Science section of our partner journal, Frontiers in Earth Science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of atmospheric and climatic properties and processes, addressing the connections between natural and anthropogenic factors on climate, impacts of climate change on Earth's natural systems, and the related effect on carbon drawdown, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Atmosphere and Climate section does not consider submissions focusing on topics like respiratory system, ventilation, plant identification, and mineralogy, as they fall outside the scope of atmospheric and climate research. Studies that do not directly contribute to the understanding of atmospheric processes or climate dynamics will not be considered for publication in this section. However, applied research related to various forms of meteorology, such as satellite or radar meteorology, or studying the physical aspects of Earth's atmosphere, which were previously excluded, are now encouraged to be submitted to the Atmospheric Science section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Atmosphere and Climate to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.