Scope

The Drylands section is dedicated to publishing research focused on interdisciplinary studies of global dryland environments, including tropical and temperate, high latitude and high elevation deserts, savannas, grasslands, and related arid, semi-arid, and drought-seasonal environments.

Led by Dr. Niall Hanan from New Mexico State University, the Drylands section welcomes submissions in various domains of dryland research, which connect diverse aspects of environmental, social, and ecological systems in arid and semi-arid regions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate and climate change impacts in drylands

dryland carbon, water, and biogeochemical dynamics

dryland physiological, ecological, structural, and phylogenetic adaptations

dryland soils, including wind and water erosion processes

plant and community ecology, such as woody plant encroachment

roles of drought, herbivory, and fire in drylands

social-ecological interactions in desert, rangeland, and pastoral systems

urbanization, land use, cover, and degradation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complexity of dryland environmental, social, and ecological systems from micro to macro-scales.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of dryland environments, addressing SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) through interdisciplinary research on environmental, social, and ecological systems in arid and semi-arid regions.

The Drylands section does not consider studies purely on plant biology that are unrelated to arid and semi-arid ecosystems. Additionally, research centered primarily on urban planning, clinical studies, or those emphasizing political, economic, or social aspects without a foundation in dryland ecosystems are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in drylands to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.