Specialty chief editor niall patrick hanan New Mexico State University Las Cruces , United States Specialty Chief Editor Drylands

Scope The Drylands section brings together interdisciplinary research focused on global drylands, including tropical and temperate, high latitude and high elevation deserts, savannas, grasslands, and related arid, semi-arid, and drought-seasonal environments. Submissions may include, but are not limited to, studies relating to: • Dryland carbon, water, and biogeochemical dynamics • Dryland soils including wind and water erosion processes • Plant and community ecology including woody plant encroachment • Dryland physiological, ecological, structural, and phylogenetic adaptations • Climate and climate change impacts in drylands • The roles of drought, herbivory, and fire in drylands • Urbanization, land use, cover, and degradation • Social-ecological interactions in desert, rangeland, and pastoral systems The section welcomes multi-scale and cross-disciplinary research, reviews, and perspectives that recognize and embrace the complexity of dryland environmental, social, and ecological systems from micro to macro-scales. Plant and ecological studies should show clear relevance to dryland environments. Authors wishing to submit studies that focus purely on plant biology can consider submitting to Frontiers in Plant Science. Frontiers in Environmental Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Sci.

Abbreviation fenvs

Electronic ISSN 2296-665X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), AGRICOLA, ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.411 Impact Factor 4.7 CiteScore

Submission Drylands welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Drylands, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

