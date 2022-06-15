Scope

The Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of advanced technologies for environmental data management and analysis.

Led by Dr. Alexander Kokhanovsky from German Research Centre for Geosciences, the Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental informatics and remote sensing, which connect theoretical and experimental aspects to address environmental challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence and big data

computer graphics

data management and mining

decision support systems

environmental monitoring (water, air, soil)

environmental statistics

geographical information systems (GIS)

mathematical methods for inverse problems

remote sensing of the environment

spatial information technologies

unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) / autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of informatics and remote sensing technologies to address environmental issues.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing in addressing environmental challenges, and promoting SDGs such as SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing section does not consider submissions focusing on environmental regulation, forest management, sea rise, carbon emissions, construction operation, or water resources without a strong emphasis on informatics or remote sensing techniques. Submissions that do not utilize or contribute to the development of these methods are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental informatics and remote sensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.