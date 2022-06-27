alexander kokhanovsky
University of Marburg
Marburg, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
University of the Punjab
Lahore, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
San Diego State University
San Diego, United States
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Hohai University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Goddard Institute for Space Studies (NASA)
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Section of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry / University of Salerno
Baronissi, Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Guangzhou Institute of Geography
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Hydrology and Remote Sensing Laboratory, Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
Beltsville, United States
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
University of Evora
Évora, Portugal
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing