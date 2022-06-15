Main content

Scope The Environmental Policy and Governance section within Frontiers in Environmental Science publishes high-quality Policy Analysis research papers at the political, managerial and decision-making interfaces of Environmental Science and Sustainability. The section allows for advances in environmental science, technology, and human behavioural studies to be integrated to enlighten pressing environmental policy issues, contributing to better policies and plans for governments, communities, businesses and individuals facing decisions regarding their resource use, stewardship, and impact upon the environment. Policy Analysis papers should ideally include at least two of the following: (1) explicit policy relevance and insight; (2) fundamental science and/or engineering content relating to governance and management; and (3) fundamental methods and advances in the social sciences related to environmental policies. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Current and emerging topics related to sustainability science and engineering • Net zero transitions • Natural capital and ecosystem services • Circular and regenerative economies • Climate change and human health • Digital sustainability transformations

We will publish manuscripts of the level of rigor, analysis, and peer review demanded of Policy Analysis papers, bringing advances in the physical or social sciences to environmental policy issues, or integrating physical and social science methods to better characterize linked human-environmental systems. Frontiers in Environmental Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Sci.

Abbreviation fenvs

Electronic ISSN 2296-665X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), AGRICOLA, ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.411 Impact Factor 4.7 CiteScore

Submission Environmental Policy and Governance welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Environmental Policy and Governance, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

