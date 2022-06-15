Scope

The Environmental Policy and Governance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of environmental science, policy analysis, and sustainable decision-making.

Led by Dr. Nikolaos Voulvoulis from Imperial College London, the Environmental Policy and Governance section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental science and policy, which address the challenges faced by governments, communities, businesses, and individuals in making environmentally responsible decisions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circular and regenerative economies

climate change and human health

current and emerging topics related to sustainability science and engineering

digital sustainability transformations

natural capital and ecosystem services

net zero transitions

Additionally, cross-cutting policy and governance issues such as:

innovative policy or governance instruments in environmental studies

participatory approaches to environmental policy and governance

transboundary or transnational environmental cooperation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between environmental science, policy, and governance, as well as their implications for sustainable decision-making.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Frontiers Section and SDGs, such as SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Environmental Policy and Governance section does not consider studies that focus on unrelated disciplines such as clinical medicine or pure engineering without a fundamental basis in environmental policy or governance. Research that lacks a strong emphasis on environmental issues, policy development, or governance strategies, as well as their alignment with sustainability science and engineering, net zero transitions, natural capital and ecosystem services, circular and regenerative economies, climate change and human health, digital sustainability transformations, participatory approaches to environmental policy and governance, transboundary or transnational environmental cooperation, and innovative policy or governance instruments in environmental studies, will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental science and policy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.