Scope

The Environmental Systems Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing complex environmental challenges through interdisciplinary approaches.

Led by Dr. Can Wang from the Tsinghua University, the Environmental Systems Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental systems analyses, which aim to provide sustainable solutions for intertwined environmental issues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circular economy

climate change mitigation and adaptation

ecological footprint

emerging pollution analysis, detection, and control

energy efficiency and energy transition

environmental health risk assessment

environmental management systems

environmental risk assessment

food-water-energy nexus

green and sustainable buildings and infrastructure

industrial ecology

intelligent transportation systems

life cycle assessment

material flow analyses

new emerging environmental management systems and built environment for restoration of natural ecosystem and public health improvement

pollution transport and prevention

resource use and management

sustainable production and consumption

sustainable technology assessment

waste treatment and disposal

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interrelationships between natural and human systems, environmental processes, and future projections of environment-economy-energy systems to support sustainable development decisions and actions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Environmental Systems Engineering focus areas and SDGs, such as SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Environmental Systems Engineering section does not consider studies dealing with technical environmental science and engineering that do not have a direct connection to environmental systems or their engineering applications. Additionally, submissions primarily focusing on quality control and testing methods without addressing the broader implications of these methods on environmental systems are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental systems analyses to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.