Scope The Environmental Systems Engineering specialty section of Frontiers in Environmental Science publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of environmental systems analyses, a topical branch of engineering that is concerned with planning, designing and managing solutions for the intertwined environmental challenges in light of the systems complexities and future uncertainty. Environmental Systems Engineering develops and applies cross-disciplinary models that describe the interrelationships between the natural and human systems, simulate existing environmental processes, and make future projections of environment-economy-energy systems to support decisions and actions aimed at sustainable development. It plays an integral role in modern science and engineering and this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: • Environmental risk assessment • Climate change mitigation and adaptation • Industrial ecology • Life cycle assessment • Material flow analyses • Energy efficiency & energy transition • Ecological footprint • Sustainable production and consumption • Sustainable technology assessment • Resource use and management • Waste treatment and disposal • Circular economy • Pollution transport and prevention • Environmental management systems • Intelligent transportation systems • Green/sustainable buildings/infrastructure • Environmental health risk assessment • Emerging pollution analysis, detection and control • Food-Water-Energy nexus • New emerging environmental management systems and built environment for restoration of natural ecosystem and public health improvement • Environmental management systems and strategies related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) • Environmental sensing All studies must contribute insights into environmental systems analysis. Reports dealing with technical environmental science and engineering do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other relevant sections of Frontiers in Environmental Science, or specialized engineering journals within the Frontiers portfolio. Frontiers in Environmental Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Sci.

Abbreviation fenvs

Electronic ISSN 2296-665X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), AGRICOLA, ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.411 Impact Factor 4.7 CiteScore

