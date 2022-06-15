Scope

The Interdisciplinary Climate Studies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on interdisciplinary approaches to understanding and addressing climate change.

Led by Dr. Hayley Jane Fowler from Newcastle University, the Interdisciplinary Climate Studies section welcomes submissions in various domains of climate studies, which connect diverse perspectives to better comprehend and tackle climate-related challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

collaboration between stakeholders and scientists to expand knowledge of climate variability and change, and encourage the application of this knowledge

development of solutions-led approaches to climate resilience and adaptation, including compounding and cascading extremes

enhancement of monitoring, forecasting, and modeling of extreme weather and climate events, as well as development of management techniques to mitigate their impacts

examination of processes shaping the physical, chemical, and biological makeup of land, atmosphere, and water

exploration of interconnections and interactions among biogeochemical systems

integration of disciplines for a comprehensive understanding of the climate system and climate change impacts

investigation of mechanisms leading to sea-level rise

utilization of paleo climate data for future planning and management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about interdisciplinary approaches to understanding and addressing climate change and its impacts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Interdisciplinary Climate Studies section and SDGs, such as SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Interdisciplinary Climate Studies section does not consider submissions focused solely on agricultural economics, carbon emissions accounting, food production, education, mathematical modeling, or technology development. However, submissions that have a fundamental basis in climate change research or its interdisciplinary implications, and contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the climate system and climate change impacts, are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.