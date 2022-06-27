manuela branco
Higher Institute of Agronomy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Forest Disturbance
Higher Institute of Agronomy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Forest Disturbance
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Forests and the Atmosphere
University of the Aegean
Mytilene, Greece
Community Reviewer
Temperate and Boreal Forests
University of Plymouth
Plymouth, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Forest Ecophysiology
University of León
León, Spain
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
Department of Agricultural, Forest and Food Sciences, University of Torino
GRUGLIASCO, Italy
Community Reviewer
Temperate and Boreal Forests
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Forest Growth
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Forest Disturbance
Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Lanzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Forests and the Atmosphere
Shaanxi Normal University
Xi'an, China
Community Reviewer
Temperate and Boreal Forests
University of Indonesia
Depok, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
People and Forests
School of Forest Sciences, Faculty of Science and Forestry, University of Eastern Finland
Joensuu, Finland
Community Reviewer
Forest Disturbance
Saint Petersburg State University
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Community Reviewer
People and Forests
Department of Forest Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Forest Management
Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Forests and the Atmosphere