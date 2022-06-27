Main content

Specialty chief editor peter fule Northern Arizona University Flagstaff , United States Specialty Chief Editor Fire and Forests

Scope Fire and Forests aims at providing strong relevant scientific information to advance research and application of information about fire. The section publishes original, refereed research on fire in forest, woodland and savannah ecosystems. The Specialty Section welcomes manuscripts on all aspects of wildland fire in the context of global change, including experimental, descriptive, and simulation approaches. Research themes include, but are not limited to, fire behavior and effects, fire ecology at all levels in ecosystem organization and across spatial and temporal scales, attributes of fuels, interactions of fire and other ecological disturbances, fire management, fire in climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, and social, cultural, and economic aspects of wildland fire, including relatively underrepresented themes such as traditional fire knowledge worldwide. Studies that incorporate multiple disciplines to address the complexity of forest fire issues are welcome. Frontiers in Forests and Global Change is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. For. Glob. Change

Abbreviation ffgc

Electronic ISSN 2624-893X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.332 Impact Factor 3.6 CiteScore

Submission Fire and Forests welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Fire and Forests, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.