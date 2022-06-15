Scope

The Fire and Forests section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of fire in forest, woodland, and savannah ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Peter Fulé from Northern Arizona University, the Fire and Forests section welcomes submissions in various domains of fire and forest research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address complex forest fire issues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attributes of fuels and interactions of fire with other ecological disturbances

current and projected changes in fire regimes associated with global changes

fire behavior and effects on forest ecosystems, including historical and evolutionary adaptation

fire ecology at all ecosystem levels and across spatial and temporal scales

fire in climate adaptation and mitigation strategies

fire management in forest ecosystems

social, cultural, and economic aspects of wildland fire

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between fire and forest ecosystems, as well as their management and conservation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fire in forest, woodland, and savannah ecosystems, fire behavior and effects on forest ecosystems, fire ecology, fire management, and social, cultural, and economic aspects of wildland fire (SDGs 13, 15).

The Fire and Forests section does not consider submissions that lack a relevance to forest fires, fire ecology, or fire management. Studies focusing solely on general ecology or unrelated environmental issues without a clear connection to fire and forest interactions are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fire and forest research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.