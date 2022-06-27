evgeny abakumov
Saint Petersburg State University
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
Saint Petersburg State University
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Community Reviewer
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Universitat de Lleida
Lleida, Spain
Community Reviewer
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Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economy Analysis | CREA
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
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Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
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University of Maine at Farmington
Farmington, United States
Community Reviewer
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Federal University of Paraná
Curitiba, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
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VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
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Laboratorio Ecotono, Universidad Nacional del Comahue
Bariloche, Argentina
Community Reviewer
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Woods Hole Research Center
Falmouth, United States
Community Reviewer
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New Mexico Highlands University
Las Vegas, United States
Community Reviewer
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Centre for Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Changes, Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
Department of Soil, Plant, and Food Sciences, Faculty of Agricultural Science, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests
Panepistemio Aigaiou Tmema Periballontos
Mitilini, Greece
Community Reviewer
Fire and Forests