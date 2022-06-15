Scope

Led by Dr. Kevin McGuire from Virginia Tech and Dr. Ge Sun from Southern Research Station, Forest Service (USDA), the Forest Hydrology section welcomes submissions that focus on interactions between forests and water and hydrological processes that are influenced by forest ecosystems, trees, and forest cover. Interactions include effects of forests and forest management on components of the hydrologic cycle, erosion, and water quality, and the effects of hydrological processes on the distribution, structure, and function of forest ecosystems. Forests also supply water for domestic, agricultural, industrial and ecological uses demanding integrated approaches to managing interactions among water, forests, and other land uses.

Examples of topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contributions addressing hydrological processes that examine water distribution, storage, and fluxes in forests

factors that influence the quality and yield of water from forests

integrative studies on water distribution, storage, and fluxes in forests

papers addressing the non-antecedent interacting biotic and abiotic drivers (including climate change and variability, acid deposition, ozone, carbon dioxide, insect, disease and invasive) on forest hydrology

studies focusing on the human dimensions and socioeconomic considerations in forest and water interactions

studies forecasting, projecting or predicting changes in forest hydrology

the effects of forest disturbance and management on hydrological processes

Research methods may include field observations, modeling, remote sensing, and experiments and span spatial scales from ranging from leaf and canopy to small watersheds and ecosystems, and even reach global-scale analysis and temporal scales from minutes to multiple decades.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between forests, water, and hydrological processes, and their implications for management and conservation. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the forest hydrology, water quality, and ecosystem conservation, contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Forest Hydrology section does not consider studies that solely focus on hydrologic dynamics without a connection to forests or research that emphasizes stress factors without relevance to forest hydrologic processes. Additionally, submissions that primarily address water-related issues in non-forest areas are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest and water interactions to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.