Scope Forest Hydrology is a specialty section of Frontiers in Forests and Global Change that focuses on interactions between forests and water and hydrological processes that are influenced by forest ecosystems, trees, and forest cover. Interactions include effects of forests and forest management on components of the hydrologic cycle, erosion, and water quality, and the effects of hydrological processes on the distribution, structure, and function of forest ecosystems. Forests also supply water for domestic, agricultural, industrial and ecological uses demanding integrated approaches to managing interactions among water, forests, and other land uses. This section welcomes contributions addressing hydrological processes that examine water distribution, storage, and fluxes in forests; factors that affect the quality and yield of water from forests; and responses to forest disturbance and management. Integrative studies that include human dimensions and socioeconomic considerations related to forest and water interactions are especially welcome. Papers addressing the non-antecedent interacting biotic and abiotic drivers (including climate change and variability, acid deposition, ozone, carbon dioxide, insect, disease and invasive) on forest hydrology are encouraged. Research methods may include field observations, modeling, remote sensing, and experiments and span spatial scales from ranging from leaf and canopy to small watersheds and ecosystems, and even reach global-scale analysis and temporal scales from minutes to multiple decades. Frontiers in Forests and Global Change is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

