Scope

Food Chemistry specialty section is looking for manuscripts dealing with the structural and functional characterization of major and minor food components. For an unequivocal description of the activity, the molecules under study have to be structurally defined as clearly as possible. If the compounds under study are not available in sufficient purity from commercial sources, reliable structural determination of these compounds is essential. These studies typically include mass spectral and NMR experiments.

The types of activity reported may range from molecular food technology to bioactivity in the broadest sense but data must accompany sufficient discussion to demonstrate their relevance to the food. The latter may include sensory, nutritional, physiological, or toxicological properties. Also, chemical and biochemical reactions and structural modifications in molecules induced by processing and storage are highly welcome. In order to report relationships between structure and activity or between doses and activity, the studies typically also include quantitative data of the unequivocally identified structures in foods or extracts. The latter should be obtained by new or improved analytical methods provided adequate validation can be demonstrated with data from real food samples to demonstrate robustness.

The compounds detected in foods typically originate from the raw materials or are formed during reactions in foods, but may enter foods during contact with non-food materials as well. Therefore, such non-food products in contact with foods or with humans, in general, are further items that are covered by this section. Given these premises, food-related interdisciplinary research including technology, engineering, toxicology, nutrition, medicine and molecular biology are highly welcome.