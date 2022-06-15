Scope

The Food Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the structural and functional characterization of food components.

Led by Dr. Michael Rychlik from Technical University of Munich, the Food Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of food chemistry, which connect the understanding of molecular food technology to bioactivity in a broad sense.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical methods for identifying and quantifying food components

chemical and biochemical reactions in food molecules induced by processing and storage

non-food products in contact with foods or humans and their effects on food chemistry

relationships between structure and activity or between doses and activity in food components including quantitative data of the unequivocally identified structures in foods or extracts

structural and functional characterization of major and minor food components

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structural, functional, and bioactive properties of food components and their interactions with various factors. Bioactivities reported may include sensory, nutritional, physiological, or toxicological properties. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Food Chemistry research and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12).

The Food Chemistry section does not consider submissions focusing solely on animal studies, pharmaceuticals, or medical treatments, as these topics fall outside the scope of food chemistry and its related research areas.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.