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Read the flagship article from Frontiers in Nutrition, outlining the goals for the next 5 years of Nutrition Science research.
Seeking contributions to our latest collection on nutrition, immunosenescence, and dietary interventions to advance evidence-based strategies for sustaining immune health and resilience in aging populations
Comparing global front-of-pack nutrition label policies, effectiveness, and impacts.
This Research Topic will bring together FAIR² Data Articles that advance the fields of Nutrigenomics and Nutrition Methodology by publishing citable datasets that strengthen understanding of the relationships between diet, genes, metabolism, and health.
We invite female scientists worldwide to submit original research or reviews in food chemistry, processing, biotechnology, nutrition, and sustainability—advancing knowledge and highlighting women’s vital role in global food systems.
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Chemistry
University of Malaya
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Food Chemistry
Natac
Alcorcón, Spain
Associate Editor
Food Chemistry
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Food Chemistry