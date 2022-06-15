Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nutrition is a broad-scope, multidisciplinary journal covering all fields of 21st century food science and nutrition, and how it impacts human health.

Led by Field Chief Editor Johannes le Coutre (University of New South Wales, Sydney), the journal is included in PubMed Central, Scopus and the DOAJ, among others, and welcomes original research, clinical trials, and contemporary reviews, which fall into the following specialty sections:

• clinical nutrition

• food chemistry

• food policy and economics

• nutrigenomics

• nutrition methodology

• nutrition and food science technology

• nutrition and metabolism

• nutrition and microbes

• nutrition and sustainable diets

• nutrition, psychology and brain health

• nutritional epidemiology

• nutritional immunology

• nutritional ecology and anthropology

• sport and exercise nutrition.

Submissions that integrate distinct scientific disciplines are encouraged, particularly studies that address malnutrition, hunger, obesity, food waste, sustainability, and consumer health. We strongly support articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger and SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts must clearly show relevance to food and human nutrition. Studies relating to animal nutrition, livestock production, plant & crop science, and ethnopharmacology, as well as studies focused purely on physiology or medicine without emphasis on nutrition are not suitable for publication in this journal. Manuscripts solely reporting bibliometric analyses will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as NHANES or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

No subject pertains more to human life than nutrition, and Frontiers in Nutrition is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.