Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University

Scope

The Food Policy and Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of nutrition, food policy, and economics.

Led by Dr. Igor Pravst from Institute of Nutrition (Slovenia) and Dr. Sean Cash from Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University, the Food Policy and Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of food policy and economics, which connect policy and economic aspects of important issues in food and nutrition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate and energy policies in relation to nutrition and dietary shifts

cost-effectiveness of food policies and interventions

food and nutrition insecurity in urban and rural areas

food labelling, health claims, and the regulation thereof

impacts of dietary guidelines and nutritional recommendations

implications of food policies and subsidies for food composition and quality

implications of nutrition policies on general population health

nutrition and the circular economy

nutrition education policies

nutrition-related health inequities, socioeconomic status, and diet quality

the relationship of market forces to nutrition and health outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about policy and economic aspects of food and nutrition issues.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food policy and economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.