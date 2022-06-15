Main content

Scope The Food Policy and Economics section of Frontiers in Nutrition publishes high-quality research across the fields of nutrition, food policy and economics. This section includes research on the drivers and effects of food policy on diets and general population health, the interaction of these policies with other aspects of food systems, and economic analysis of food and nutrition issues. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Implications of nutrition policies on general population health • Implications of food policies and subsidies for food composition and quality • Impacts of dietary guidelines and nutritional recommendations • Food labelling, health claims and the regulation thereof • Impact of food policies on agriculture, food security, sustainability, and rural development • Climate and energy policies in relation to nutrition and dietary shifts • Nutrition and the circular economy • Food and nutrition insecurity in urban and rural areas • Nutrition-related health inequities, socioeconomic status and diet quality • Nutrition education policies • Cost-effectiveness of food policies and interventions • The relationship of market forces to nutrition and health outcomes Submissions to the Food Policy and Economics section should include well-conducted and impactful analysis of policy and/or economic aspects of important issues in food and nutrition. Mere inclusion of a cost variable or reference to a policy context is not generally sufficient to justify a submission.



Topics related to animal feed, agriculture and ethnopharmacology are generally considered out of scope for this Food Policy and Economics section. Please consult other relevant Frontiers journals and sections. Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nutr.

Abbreviation fnut

Electronic ISSN 2296-861X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.59 Impact Factor 4.3 CiteScore

Submission Food Policy and Economics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Food Policy and Economics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.