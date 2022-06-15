Scope

The Nutrition and Food Science Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing human nutrition and sustainable food systems.

Led by Dr. Alejandro Cifuentes from Foodomics Lab, CIAL, Spanish National Research Council, and Dr. Elena Ibanez Ezequiel from Institute of Food Science Research, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Nutrition and Food Science Technology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutrition and food science, which contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and improving human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biorefinery and green extraction techniques

development of new food products for diverse societal needs

discovery of new markers of authenticity and origin

evaluation of bioactivity of compounds and foods

food bioactivity and recovery of bioactive compounds from underused biomass and food waste

food safety and quality control

foodomics, genomics, transcriptomics, epigenetics, proteomics, lipidomics, and metabolomics

identification and prevention of emerging risks in sustainable production systems

innovative industrial processing and preservation methods

life cycle assessment and biotechnological process development

microbiome characterization and its relationship with health

process intensification for energy efficiency and minimized environmental impact

quality control of additives, contaminants, and agro-chemicals

real-time safety control along the value chain

strategies for long-term biodiversity preservation

study of food components and their nutritional, physiological, sensory, and flavor aspects

sustainable food production and food security

understanding relationships between food, nutrition, and health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between nutrition, food science, and sustainable development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of sustainable food production, food security, energy efficiency, biodiversity preservation, food safety, quality control, health, and nutrition, aligning with SDGs 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

The Nutrition and Food Science Technology section does not consider manuscripts related to animal nutrition, farm animal feeding, livestock production and genomics, or veterinary science, as these topics have limited contribution to the human nutrition field. Additionally, submissions focusing on aquatic and avian physiology, COVID-19 pandemic, cell lines and cancer research, mental health and social aspects, or clinical studies and disease prevalence without a foundation in nutrition, food science, or related technologies are also excluded from the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutrition and food science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.