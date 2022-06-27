Main content

Scope Most global societies and economies are working toward the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To reach these goals, cooperative and strong commitment is necessary at all levels. Scientific rigor and evidence-based decision making should drive the actions for an efficient and sustainable food system ensuring food availability, food access, food utilization, and food safety, whilst moving toward a circular economy.

The Nutrition and Food Science Technology section welcomes manuscripts relevant to human nutrition. Manuscripts on animal nutrition, farm animal feeding, livestock production and genomics, veterinary science, aquatic and avian physiology with limited contribution to the human nutrition field should not be submitted to this section. Frontiers reserves the right to transfer out-of-scope manuscripts to other suitable Frontiers journals, for example, Frontiers in Animal Science and Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

In this section we welcome submissions that address the following topics. Sustainable food production & food security: Process intensification to increase energy efficiency while minimizing environmental and economic costs with a particular focus on SDG 2 (Zero hunger) Biorefinery (biomass processing into value-added products) using green extraction techniques, green solvents, new processes Strategies to ensure long term biodiversity New solutions for industrial processing, unit operations and preservation: non-thermal processing technologies, smart packaging, biodegradable systems, natural additives, microorganisms Life cycle assessment & Biotechnological processes development



Food safety and food quality: Identify and prevent emerging risks related to sustainable production systems (reuse of waste and by-products, new biomasses, effect of minimally processed foods, etc.) Quality control with regard to additives, contaminants, and other agro-chemicals in foods and food-waste; metabolism, toxicity and risk of bioaccumulation Real-time safety control along the value chain for a comprehensive characterization of food products including processing, distribution and storage. Effects of processing on the composition, quality and safety of foods, other bio-based materials, by-products, and processing wastes Discovery of new markers of authenticity and origin, -omics and Foodomics Study of major and minor components of food, their nutritional, physiological, sensory, and flavor aspects



Food bioactivity: Recovery of bioactive compounds from underused biomass and food waste Evaluation of the bioactivity of the compounds/foods Understanding of the relationships between food, nutrition, and health Development of new food products able to meet the needs for different societal needs (from undernourished populations to health promoting foods). Personalized nutrition Foodomics, genomics, transcriptomics, epigenetics, proteomics, lipidomics, metabolomics: development and application Microbiome characterization and its relationship with health.



Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nutr.

Abbreviation fnut

Electronic ISSN 2296-861X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.59 Impact Factor 4.3 CiteScore

Submission Nutrition and Food Science Technology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nutrition and Food Science Technology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.