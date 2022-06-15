Scope

The Nutrition and Microbes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the vital role of microbes in food production, nutrition, and human health.

Led by Dr. Christophe Lacroix from ETH Zürich and Dr. Maria Carmen Collado from the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Nutrition and Microbes section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutritional microbiology, which explore the connections between microbial activity, food quality, and human well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioactivation and degradation of nutritional components and food xenobiotics

development and application of functional microbes and their products for improving nutritional quality of foods

identification of metabolic activities of microbes contributing to host nutrition and health

impact of microbes and fermentation on the nutritional quality of food

mechanistic understanding of the role of food and gut microbes and ecosystems in sustaining host nutrition

nutrient-microbe interactions for the desired functionality of the microbial collectivity in food and the gut

nutritional strategies, such as probiotics and prebiotics, targeting the composition and activity of the gut microbiota for promoting human health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between microbes, nutrition, and human health, with a focus on the topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Nutrition and Microbes section and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutrition and Microbes section does not consider studies on farm animals not serving as models for human nutrition. Research extending to human disease without clear microbe and nutrition aspects is also considered outside the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions focused on COVID-19 treatment, clinical trials, or medical research unrelated to the interaction between nutrition and microbes or their impact on human health are not within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutritional microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.