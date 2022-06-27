Main content

Scope Nutrition, Psychology and Brain Health publishes high-quality fundamental and clinical research across the field of nutrition, psychology, brain and neurocognitive function in health and disease. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Nutrition and neurocognitive function in health and disease

Biobehavioral effects of dietary patterns, nutrients, nutraceuticals, nutritional supplements and other components of food

The impact of nutrition on mood, cognition and brain states

Nutrition and neurodevelopment

Nutrition and the aging brain

Nutrition and mental health

Bidirectional influences between energy balance, taste processing, emotion, mood and habit learning

Effects of malnutrition, eating pathology, obesity and metabolic disease on mood, cognition and central processes

Feeding behavior and decision making, individual food choices and preferences

Social, cultural, environmental, cognitive, emotional and biochemical influences on human eating behavior

Eating behaviors and body image, body composition, energy balance regulation

Influence of diet, food composition and intake in normal weight and overweight/obese individuals

Psychological aspects of weight loss

Etiology, prevention, and treatment of eating pathologies (e.g., obesity, binge eating, anorexia, bulimia, food addiction)

Clinical outcomes, treatment protocols, therapy for eating disorders

Sex and age differences in eating behavior/eating disorders

Sub-clinical eating and weight disorders

Naturalistic studies of eating behavior in everyday life

Interactional influences between nutrition, brain and psychological states Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nutr.

Abbreviation fnut

Electronic ISSN 2296-861X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.59 Impact Factor 4.3 CiteScore

Submission Nutrition, Psychology and Brain Health welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nutrition, Psychology and Brain Health, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

