Scope

The Nutrition, Psychology and Brain Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between nutrition, psychological factors, and brain health.

Led by Dr. Andrew Scholey from Monash University, the Nutrition, Psychology and Brain Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nutrition and psychological research, which connect the understanding of nutritional influences on brain function and mental well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bidirectional influences between energy balance, taste processing, emotion, mood, and habit learning

biobehavioral effects of dietary patterns, nutrients, nutraceuticals, nutritional supplements, and other food components

clinical outcomes, treatment protocols, therapy for eating disorders

eating behaviors and body image, body composition, energy balance regulation

effects of malnutrition, eating pathology, obesity, and metabolic disease on mood, cognition, and central processes

etiology, prevention, and treatment of eating pathologies (e.g., obesity, binge eating, anorexia, bulimia, food addiction)

feeding behavior and decision making, individual food choices, and preferences

influence of diet, food composition, and intake in normal weight and overweight/obese individuals

interactional influences between nutrition, brain, and psychological states

naturalistic studies of eating behavior in everyday life

nutrition and mental health

nutrition and neurocognitive function in health and disease

nutrition and neurodevelopment

nutrition and the aging brain

psychological aspects of weight loss

sex and age differences in eating behavior/eating disorders

social, cultural, environmental, cognitive, emotional, and biochemical influences on human eating behavior

sub-clinical eating and weight disorders

the impact of nutrition on mood, cognition, and brain states

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between nutrition, psychological factors, and brain health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Nutrition, Psychology, and Brain Health, and their contributions to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutrition, Psychology and Brain Health section does not consider submissions focused on diabetes research or sleep disorders, as these topics fall outside the scope of the section's primary focus on the interplay between nutrition, psychological well-being, and brain health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutrition and psychological research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.