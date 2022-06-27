Scope

During the last decades public, scientific and political awareness raised about the strict association between human nutrition and health, highlighting the key role of “optimal” nutrition as tip of the balance between well-being and disease. In this view, it is of paramount importance strengthening human research in order to provide robust dietary recommendations to reduce the burden of disease.

Nutritional Epidemiology publishes peer-reviewed papers covering all aspects of nutrition in humans and on the role of nutrition in disease prevention and the preservation of human health and well-being. This includes dietary intervention, observational and epidemiological studies; ex vivo or animal studies targeted at establishing mechanism of action or safety of food and dietary ingredients, might be considered. Our motivation is to generate research and discussion with the aim to unravel major concerns and doubts and to foster innovative developments of the field.

Nutritional Epidemiology welcomes research including, but not limited to:

• Diet in coronary heart disease prevention

• The role of diet in cancer etiology

• The role of diet in Type-2 Diabetes

• Behavioral nutrition

• Bioavailability of food constituents

• Biomarkers

• Dietary modulation of oxidative and inflammatory stress

• Diet at various stages of life

• Dietary prevention of chronic disease

• Dietary recommendations

• Functional and novel foods

• Nutrient requirement

• Nutrition and ageing

• Nutritional safety and quality

Nutritional Epidemiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Editorial, Meta-analyses, Mini Review, Nutritional Hypothesis, Nutritional Methods, Opinion on controversial issues in nutrition, Perspective and Systematic Review.

Frontiers Research Topics, providing an overall and critical view from different experts of the field about cutting-edge research on the hot topics related to the interplay between nutrition and health are welcomed.