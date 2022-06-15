Scope

The Nutritional Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the relationship between human nutrition, health, and disease prevention.

Led by Dr. Mauro Serafini from the University of Teramo, the Nutritional Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutritional research, which aim to enhance understanding between nutrition and overall well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral nutrition

bioavailability of food constituents

biomarkers

diet at various stages of life

diet in coronary heart disease prevention

dietary modulation of oxidative and inflammatory stress

dietary prevention of chronic disease

dietary recommendations

functional and novel foods

nutrient requirement

nutrition and ageing

nutritional safety and quality

the role of diet in cancer etiology

the role of diet in type-2 diabetes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of nutrition and its impact on human health and disease prevention.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Nutritional Epidemiology section and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutritional Epidemiology section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the relationship between nutrition and health outcomes. Studies without a strong population-based or public health perspective are outside the scope of this section, but those that support and advance the goals of promoting good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, and zero hunger may be considered if they align with the section's mission.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutritional research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.