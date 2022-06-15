Scope

The Nutritional Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of food, dietary ingredients, and natural products on the immune system.

Led by Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera from Landos Biopharma, Inc., and Dr. Willem Van Eden from Utrecht University, the Nutritional Immunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutritional immunology, which explore the connections between nutrition, immune responses, and health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational modeling of the modulation of immune responses by dietary components, natural products, and oral drugs

dietary modulation of microbiota composition, function, and metabolism and immune effects

effects and mechanisms of food ingredients and immune imprinting

effects of food, natural products, and nutrients on tolerance, autoimmunity, and cancer

food and low-grade chronic inflammation

implementation of systems biology methodologies in nutritional immunology research and discovery

immunoregulatory mechanisms of dietary compounds during infectious diseases

mechanisms of action of food ingredients and natural products on innate and adaptive immune responses

medical foods, functional foods, and nutritional supplements that modulate immune responses

modulation of immune responses by dietary components in inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, diabetes, and obesity

modulation of immunometabolic processes by dietary ingredients and foods

nutritional immunology applications in personalized medicine

translational nutritional immunology research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the modulation of immune responses by foods, dietary ingredients, and natural products, with a focus on human health and biomedical applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Nutritional Immunology and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutritional Immunology section does not consider submissions focused on pharmacology or neuroinflammation, as these topics fall outside the scope of nutritional immunology. Submissions that do not focus on the impact of food, dietary ingredients, and natural products on immune responses and human health are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutritional immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.