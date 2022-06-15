Scope

The Musculoskeletal Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing pain related to the musculoskeletal system.

Led by Prof. Brian E. Cairns from the University of British Columbia, the Musculoskeletal Pain section welcomes submissions in the various domains of musculoskeletal pain research, which aim to enhance the knowledge and treatment of this major health issue.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bone and joint pain

muscle pain

tendon and ligament pain

discogenic pain

low back pain

fibromyalgia

temporomandibular disorders

arthritis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the etiology, mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment of musculoskeletal pain, as well as the interaction between muscle pain and motor control systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Musculoskeletal Pain section does not consider studies dealing with neuromuscular disorders represented by muscle weakness, unless they directly relate to the understanding, prevention, or treatment of musculoskeletal pain from a biomedical perspective.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of musculoskeletal pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.