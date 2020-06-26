Main content

Specialty chief editor ke ren University of Maryland, Baltimore Baltimore , United States Specialty Chief Editor Musculoskeletal Pain

Scope Pain related to musculoskeletal diseases involves muscles, bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, and nerves. Musculoskeletal pain is often debilitating, widespread and long-lasting, and is a major health issue. The Musculoskeletal Pain section publishes high-quality fundamental and translational research across all aspects of musculoskeletal pain, a topical branch of pain research. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Myalgia · Bone and joint pain · Tendon and ligament pain · Low back pain · Discogenic pain · Fibromyalgia · Tunnel syndromes · Comorbidity of joint and muscle pain All studies must contribute insights into the etiology, mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment of musculoskeletal pain. Reports dealing with neuromuscular disorders represented by muscle weakness do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. However, the aspects related to the interaction between muscle pain and motor control systems fall within the scope of this section. This section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience. Frontiers in Pain Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pain Res.

Abbreviation fpain

Electronic ISSN 2673-561X

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Musculoskeletal Pain welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Musculoskeletal Pain, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

