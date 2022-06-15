Scope

The Neuromodulatory Interventions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and advancing invasive and non-invasive brain stimulation techniques for treating and managing chronic pain syndromes.

Led together by Dr. Julie Pilitsis from University of Arizona-Tucson and Banner Health, and Sharona Ben-Haim from UC San Diego, the Neuromodulatory Interventions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which connect diverse approaches to enhance the understanding and application of neuromodulatory interventions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alternate modes of neuromodulaton (mindfulness, cognitive behavioural therapy, non-traditional approaches)

behavioral, psychological, and physiological neuroscience concepts related to neuromodulation

brain stimulation – clinical, preclinical, engineering, imaging

engineering device, design, and concepts related to neuromodulation

identification of biomarkers of neuromodulation using machine learning, physiological assessments, and wearables

non-invasive neuromodulatory techniques including focused ultrasound, transcranial magnetic stimulation

peripheral stimulation – clinical, preclinical, engineering, imaging

spinal cord stimulation (SCS) – clinical, preclinical, engineering, imaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and evaluation of non-invasive and invasive interventions that have the ability to alter the nervous system's perception of internal and external stimuli.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuromodulatory Interventions section does not consider reports dealing with the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, or psychiatric disorders that do not have a strong emphasis on neuromodulatory mechanisms or interventions. Submissions primarily focusing on clinical studies without a strong emphasis on underlying neuromodulatory mechanisms or interventions, and research lacking a fundamental basis in neuromodulatory processes are also considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.