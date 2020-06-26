Main content

Scope The Neuromodulatory Interventions section of the journal Frontiers in Pain Research publishes high-quality advances in methods across all domains of scientific technologies from basic, applied, translational, and clinical approaches, all aimed towards understanding the effectiveness of non-invasive brain stimulation techniques in the treatment and management of various chronic pain syndromes. Areas covered by this section, but are not limited to: - Brain Stimulation– clinical, preclinical, engineering, imaging - Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) – clinical, preclinical, engineering, imaging - Peripheral Stimulation– clinical, preclinical, engineering, imaging - Engineering device, design and concepts related to neuromodulation - Non-invasive neuromodulatory techniques including focused ultrasound, transcranial magnetic stimulation - Behavioral, Psychological, and Physiological Neuroscience concepts related to neuromodulation - Neuromodulatory techniques from Eastern Medicine - Identification of biomarkers of neuromodulation using machine learning, physiological assessments and wearables The scope of this specialty section “Neuromodulatory Interventions” will focus on the development, implementation, and evaluation on non-invasive and invasive interventions that have the ability to alter the nervous system’s perception of internal and external stimuli. All studies must contribute insights toward a better understanding of neuromodulation or a novel means of delivering and/or assessing its effects. Reports dealing with the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders or psychiatric disorders outside of the broader realm of neuromodulation not falling within the scope of this section should be submitted to other sections that may be more general. Frontiers in Pain Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

