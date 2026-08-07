Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Updated Evidence for Oral PCSK9 Inhibitors: A Drug‑Specific, GRADE‑Assessed Systematic Review and Meta‑Analysis of Phase 3 Enlicitide Trials
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Mini Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Correction
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Correction
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Editorial
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Mini Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Case Report
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Review
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology
Original Research
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology