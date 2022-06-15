Main content

Specialty chief editor guoqing hu Central South University Changsha, China Specialty Chief Editor Injury prevention and control

Scope The Injury Prevention and Control section publishes high-quality multi-disciplinary research that involves the prevention and control of human injuries from unintentional and intentional external causes, including, but not limited to: road traffic injuries, falls, fire/burn, overdose/poisoning, drowning, animal bite, assault/homicide, abuse, and self-harm/suicide. This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in the field of injury, with a preference for the following topics but not limited to: • New theories or concepts around injury prevention • Innovative methods that target the prevention of injury • Influencing factors of injury morbidity and mortality • Innovative interventions • Surveillance • Legislation and policy The Injury Prevention and Control section contributes new insights into injury prevention and control. We publish a range of content types including but not limited to: Original Research Articles, Systematic Review, Policy and Practice Reviews, Hypothesis and Theory, Clinical Trial, Editorial, General Commentary, Case Report, and Opinion; as well as Research Topics that aim to shape and drive positive change in injury research and injury prevention. Basic Studies that deal with animals to explore the development and treatment mechanisms of a specific type of body injury do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other basic medical or biological journals. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Public Health

Abbreviation fpubh

Electronic ISSN 2296-2565

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, 1Science, CiteFactor, OpenAIRE, Polska Bibliografia Naukowa (PNB), Zetoc, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), JuFo

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.461 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Injury prevention and control welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Injury prevention and control, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.