Scope

The Injury Prevention and Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the multidisciplinary study of injury prevention and control strategies.

Led by Prof. Guoqing Hu from Central South University, the Injury Prevention and Control section welcomes submissions in various domains of injury prevention, which aim to enhance understanding and develop effective interventions for reducing injury-related morbidity and mortality.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

influencing factors of injury morbidity and mortality

innovative interventions

innovative methods that target the prevention of injury

legislation and policy

new theories or concepts around injury prevention

surveillance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of injury prevention and control, contributing to the advancement of research and practice in this field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Injury Prevention and Control, and contribute to achieving SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

The Injury Prevention and Control section does not consider basic studies exploring the development and treatment mechanisms of specific body injuries using animal models, as these should be submitted to other basic medical or biological journals. We focus on all external causes of injury that are defined by the tenth and eleventh international classification of disease (ICD-10 and ICD-11). For papers involving other diseases, they are unsuitable for this section. Furthermore, this section does not accept submissions focusing on general public health issues unrelated to injury prevention. However, it is important to note that studies on medical treatment may be considered if they are directly related to injury prevention strategies or interventions. Lastly, simple bibliometric studies or database management without relevance to injury prevention strategies or interventions are also excluded from this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of injury prevention to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.