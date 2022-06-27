Main content

Scope The aim of the Planetary Health specialty section is to provide a space to explore, characterise and report on the dependencies between human health and the integrity of natural systems. Our intention is to make active and critical contributions to the science and policy discourses that must underpin a global transformation towards sustainable health security and environmental stewardship. Our remit is guided by the visions and challenges of numerous global and local frameworks (e.g., Sustainable Development Goals, Paris Agreement, Aichi Biodiversity Targets, Sendai Framework) seeking to reorient the trajectory of humanity for a safer, healthier future. We welcome submissions covering any topic consistent with this vision, including but not limited to: climate change, land-use, biodiversity, natural capital and ecosystem services, biochemical cycles, atmospheric processes, pollution, oceans, water quality and security, food systems and nutrition, built environments, energy provision and technology as they relate to human health and wellbeing. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Public Health

Abbreviation fpubh

Electronic ISSN 2296-2565

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, 1Science, CiteFactor, OpenAIRE, Polska Bibliografia Naukowa (PNB), Zetoc, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), JuFo

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.461 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Planetary Health welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Study Protocol, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Planetary Health, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

