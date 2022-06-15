Scope

The Planetary Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the interdependencies between human health, civilizational processes, and the Earth system.

Led by Prof. Jouni Jaakkola, the Planetary Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of planetary health, which connect the understanding of human health and environmental stewardship.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and environmental contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air and other forms of pollution

atmospheric chemistry

biodiversity

built environments

climate change

energy transition and technology

food systems and nutrition

human population growth

inequality

infectious diseases, epidemics, and pandemics (in a One Health perspective)

land-use

mental health and ethics

natural capital and ecosystem services

oceans

risks and benefits of synthetic biology and artificial intelligence

water quality and security

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between human health, civilizational processes, and the Earth system.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, including good health and well-being (SDG 3), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), life below water (SDG 14), life on land (SDG 15), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10).

The Planetary Health section does not consider papers focused on simple bibliometric studies or those that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health. Additionally, while submissions solely concentrating on climate change or environmental risk assessment without a foundation in human health and well-being are outside the scope of this section, research that integrates these topics with human health and well-being will be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of planetary health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.