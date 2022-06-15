Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, corporate member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Institute of Health and Nursing Science, Berlin, Germany

Scope

The Public Health Education and Promotion section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing scientific knowledge and practical applications in health education and promotion.

Led by Prof. Christiane Stock from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Public Health Education and Promotion section welcomes submissions in various domains of health education and promotion, which connect research and practice for improved public health outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

co-creation in intervention development and stakeholder engagement

digital health education and promotion

health communication and risk communication

health literacy with a focus on the health literacy environment

health promotion in settings like schools, universities, workplaces, and communities

innovative teaching and learning in health education and promotion

new ways to evaluate health education and promotion programs

social marketing approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of health education and promotion, aiming to improve personal health choices, professional practices, and societal efforts in promoting population health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of health education and promotion, health literacy, digital health, stakeholder engagement, social marketing, health communication, program evaluation, and innovative teaching, contributing to the achievement of SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Public Health Education and Promotion section does not consider papers focused on simple bibliometric studies, clinical trials, medical treatments, or mental health disorders that do not have a connection to public health education or promotion. Further, online video quality assessments are not considered. Studies that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health, or those primarily centered on therapy and interventions without a connection to public health education or promotion, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health education and promotion to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.