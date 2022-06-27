Main content

Scope Public Health Education and Promotion aims to publish high quality papers that advance the scientific basis of knowledge and action for current and future health education and promotion researchers and professionals, including those working with lay audiences. The section seeks to foster contributions from researchers, educators, decision-makers and practitioners encompassing a broad range of health education, health promotion and disease prevention approaches operating at individual, organizational, community and society level. We call for innovative research, education and practice that can help individuals make better personal health choices, health professionals more effectively engage in evidence-based practices, and societies enhance programmatic efforts and policy initiatives to protect and promote population health. We publish qualitative and quantitative studies, mixed methods studies and reviews. Besides original articles and systematic reviews we invite methods papers, reviews, hypothesis and theory papers, perspective papers, clinical trials, community case studies, curriculum or pedagogy papers, policy briefs, opinion papers and study protocols. Topics of interest include: • Health promotion in settings, such as schools, universities, workplaces and communities; • Health literacy with focus on the health literacy environment; • Digital health education and promotion; • Co-creation in intervention development and stakeholder engagement; • Social marketing approaches; • Health communication and risk communication; • New ways to evaluate health education and promotion programmes; • Innovative teaching and learning in health education and promotion. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

