Scope Good mental health enables individuals to work, to learn, to engage with other people and to participate in society. Conversely, mental disorders cause significant suffering for individuals, their families and society as a whole. Mental disorders arise early in life’s course and may last for long periods of time. There is a high co-morbidity between mental disorders and physical illness. Persons suffering from mental disorders, have a significantly reduced life expectancy. Public mental health aims to improve the mental health of the population by providing information about levels of mental disorders across populations and also by preventing mental disorders and promoting mental health. Public mental health also takes responsibility for the provision of mental health services. These in turn support the collaboration of psycho-social organisations and agencies which aim to promote mental health, prevent mental disorders and reduce their burden (including cost containment). As such, the Public Mental Health section aims to publish major insights into the promotion of mental health, the prevention of mental disorders, as well as the provision of care. Our section also welcomes papers concerned with the social epidemiology of mental disorders at all levels, i.e. from study design to methodology, assessment tools, assessment of risk and protective factors to outcome studies. Studies may address populations as well as vulnerable/risk groups or health systems e.g. related to early recognition and treatment of mental disorders or the interplay between physical and mental illnesses. We welcome papers from developed as well as from economically developing countries. This section further welcomes papers concerned with social inclusion/exclusion, stigma and discrimination, social inequalities, adversity, violence and (substance) abuse, labor market problems (unemployment, sickness absence, early retirement, disability sickness schemes), services research and health policy topics all related to mental health. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate the progress in all these research areas. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Public Health

Abbreviation fpubh

Electronic ISSN 2296-2565

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, 1Science, CiteFactor, OpenAIRE, Polska Bibliografia Naukowa (PNB), Zetoc, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), JuFo

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.461 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

