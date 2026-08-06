Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 06 Aug 2026
Configuring the coupling and deparadoxization of law and politics: a framework for a systems-theoretical analysis of new Latin American constitutionalism
in Sociological Theory
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Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Perspective
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Editorial
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Editorial
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 22 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 17 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Published on 02 Jul 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory
Conceptual Analysis
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory
Conceptual Analysis
Published on 24 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Published on 23 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory
Conceptual Analysis
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory
Original Research
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Sociological Theory