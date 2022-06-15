Scope

The Biological Soft Matter section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of physical properties in biological systems.

Led by Prof. Jay Tang from Brown University, the Biological Soft Matter section welcomes submissions in various domains of biological soft matter research, which connect and foster collaboration between physical and life scientists.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active matter

animal or plant cells

complex fluids

cytoskeleton, subcellular granules, centrosomes, nucleolus, etc.

DNA/RNA/proteins

gels

liquid crystals

molecular motors, pumps, channels, membranes

phase transitions

self-assembly

single molecule dynamics

tissues, organs, and ecosystems

viruses or bacteria

viscoelasticity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical properties and emergent behaviors of biological entities, with a focus on both theoretical and applied research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including: SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 14 (Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biological soft matter research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.