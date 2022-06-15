Scope

The Colloids and Emulsions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of colloid science and its applications.

Led by Prof. Thomas Hellweg from Fakultät für Chemie, Physikalische und Biophysikalische Chemie, Universität Bielefeld, the Colloids and Emulsions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of colloid science, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in characterization of colloids/new characterization methods

association colloids

computer simulation of colloids

detergency and related applications

emulsions

interfaces

microemulsions

mini-emulsions

nanoparticle dispersions

phase behavior

pickering emulsions

(bio-)surfactants

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, assembly, characterization, and simulation of colloids, as well as the development of novel characterization methods and tools for colloid and interface science. Innovative works on applications of colloids, e.g. in detergency, are also welcome.

Descriptive incremental characterization studies do not fall within the scope of this section. Research focusing exclusively on nanomaterials, e.g. nano-photonics and plasmonics, should be transferred to our sister journals, Frontiers in Physics, Frontiers in Nanotechnology or Frontiers in Chemistry.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, in particular SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of colloid science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.