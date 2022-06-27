mustafa bayram
University of Gaziantep
Gaziantep, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
University of Gaziantep
Gaziantep, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
INRA UMR1253 Science & Technologie du Lait & de l'œuf
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management
Sonipat, India
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Nestec SA
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Fluminense Federal University
Niterói, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
UMR12 Laboratoire Léon Brillouin (LLB)
Gif-sur-Yvette, France
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Institut Adolphe Merkle, Faculté des Sciences et de Médecine, Université de Fribourg
Fribourg, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Faculty of Food Technology and Biotechnology, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Thailand National Metal and Materials Technology Center
Pathum Thani, Thailand
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
International Flavors and Fragrances (Netherlands)
Hilversum, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Louisiana State University Agricultural Center
Baton Rouge, United States
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
INRA Centre Bretagne-Normandie
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Institut Agro Rennes-Angers
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Université de Fribourg
Fribourg, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials
Jiangnan University
Wuxi, China
Community Reviewer
Food and Soft Materials