Scope

The Granular Matter section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of wet and dry granular matter through experimental, theoretical, and computational approaches.

Led by Prof. Lou Kondic from New Jersey Institute of Technology, the Granular Matter section welcomes submissions in various domains of soft matter, which connect interdisciplinary approaches ranging from fundamental mathematical modeling to the exploration of basic physics and mechanics from a materials research perspective.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational methods relevant to granular-based systems

experimental exploration of granular systems and suspensions

interface between discrete and continuum modeling approaches

micro/macro interdisciplinary approaches

modeling of dry and wet granular systems, including granular suspensions

rheology of flowing granular systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the behavior, properties, and applications of granular systems and materials.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, in particular SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soft matter to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.