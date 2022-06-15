Scope

The Liquid Crystals section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and advancement of liquid crystal science and technology.

Led by Prof. Hiroshi Yokoyama from Kent State University, the Liquid Crystals section welcomes submissions in the various domains of liquid crystal research, an area that is ever expanding at all fronts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biologically inspired materials and active liquid crystals

defects and topological structures

liquid crystal colloids and nanocomposites

liquid crystal templating, mesoporous, and nanostructured materials

mathematical basis of liquid crystal physics

molecular design, synthesis, and functional liquid-crystal materials

new methods and instrumentation for liquid crystal research

new phases and microscopic structures

nonequilibrium phenomena and hydrodynamics

novel electro-optical phenomena and applications

photonic liquid crystals and novel optical devices

sensing devices using liquid crystals

self-assembly, supramolecular structures, and responsive materials

smart and responsive materials based on liquid-crystallinity

statistical mechanical theory and simulation

surface and interfacial alignment: science and technology

surface, interface, and thin film phenomena and confined systems

thermodynamical properties

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of liquid crystal science and technology, including their applications and potential impact on various fields such as AR/VR displays, smart optics, medical and environmental sensors, reusable energy, energy-efficient homes to name a few.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, including SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of liquid crystal research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide, barrier-free.