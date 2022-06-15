Scope

The Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the investigation and understanding of thermal behavior in various materials and structures.

Led by Dr. Tingzhen Ming from Wuhan University of Technology, the Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures section welcomes submissions in the various domains of thermal engineering, including experimental, theoretical, and computational studies, all aimed at providing valuable insights into thermal properties and their applications across different fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization techniques for describing thermal behavior of materials and structures

fundamental and applied research of thermal behavior in carbon neutral technology, industry, medicine, energy, environment sector, and other fields

mathematical and computational models for thermal behavior and kinetics of materials and structures

thermal behavior in single or multi-phase fluid flows relevant to materials and structures

thermal behavior of all types of materials (heterogeneous, composites, biological) and structures at all scales (nano, micro, meso, and macro)

thermal behavior of simple or complex structures in different conditions, such as high and low temperatures, mechanical loading, and exposure to radiation

thermal energy storage materials and systems

thermal insulation and thermal barrier coatings

thermal stability of materials and their decomposition under different conditions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the thermal behavior of materials and structures, contributing valuable insights to the field. All submissions must offer insights into the thermal behavior of materials and structures. Studies focusing solely on mechanical or electrical properties, or those limited to non-thermal aspects, fall outside the scope and may find a better fit in other Frontiers journals.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the thermal behavior of materials and structures, contributing to the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.