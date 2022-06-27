jean-luc bailleul
UMR6607 Laboratoire de Thermique et Énergie de Nantes (LTeN)
Nantes, France
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
UMR6607 Laboratoire de Thermique et Énergie de Nantes (LTeN)
Nantes, France
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
College of Applied Medical Sciences, Majmaah University
Majmaah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, K K Birla Goa Campus
Goa, India
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Beihang University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Central South University
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Shandong Institute of Advanced Technology
Jinan, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Intel (United States)
Santa Clara, United States
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore
Coimbatore, India
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Karabük University
Karabük, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Boreskov Institute of Catalysis (RAS)
Novosibirsk, Russia
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Chosun University
Gwangju, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Institute of Strength Physics and Materials Science (ISPMS SB RAS)
Tomsk, Russia
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Nanjing Normal University
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
American Society of Mechanical Engineers
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures