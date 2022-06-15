Scope

The Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion (TESC) section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing and understanding fundamental and applied research on all heat and mass transfer modes involving and applied to TESC technologies.

Led by Dr. Bidyut Saha from Kyushu University, the section welcomes submissions of new knowledge, progress, and technological advancements related to thermal energy storage and conversion. These contributions have the potential to aid the development of sustainable energy solutions by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in innovative heat exchangers coupled with thermal energy storage devices

gas storage, gas purification, separation, etc. used in storage and conversion processes

heat and mass transfer in porous media applied to thermal energy storage

hydrogen/CO2 gas storage/capture and utilization

thermal energy storage

thermally driven energy conversion systems (excluding thermochemical reactions)

theoretical and numerical analysis of thermal energy utilization in storage systems

waste heat and renewable energy utilization as thermal storage sources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of thermal energy conversion and storage technologies.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about these technologies' various aspects. The section specifically welcomes research that aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.