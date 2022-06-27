ehab s. ali
Faculty of Engineering, South Valley University
Qena, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Faculty of Engineering, South Valley University
Qena, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, University of Tuzla
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Dipartimento di Ingegneria Civile, Energetica, Ambientale e dei Materiali, Università Mediterranea di Reggio Calabria
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Institute of Advanced Technologies for Energy Nicola Giordano, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Messina, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Dipartimento di Ingegneria Industriale e dell'Informazione, Università degli Studi della Campania L. Vanvitelli
Aversa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
London South Bank University
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra
Ranchi, India
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Technical University of Denmark
Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Boreskov Institute of Catalysis (RAS)
Novosibirsk, Russia
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Lyon, France
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT)
Sathyamangalam, India
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion